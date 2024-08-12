Rangers' Vaclav Cerny celebrates his team's second goal against Motherwell | Getty Images

The on-loan VfL Wolfsburg winger admits “he’s ready” to start Rangers winner-takes-all Champions League tie on Tuesday night

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Rangers signing Vaclav Cerny admits it is his “one wish” to help the Ibrox club qualify for the Champions League this season - declaring he’s ready to be unleashed against Dynamo Kyiv on Tuesday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Philippe Clement’s side are preparing for the second leg of their third round qualifying tie against the Ukrainian outfit on the back of a 2-1 Premiership victory over Motherwell on Saturday, in which the Czech winger marked his first start for the Govan side with a stunning winner at Hampden Park.

Clement has warned fans that the Wolfsburg loanee needs more time to reach full fitness, but the 26-year-old is desperate to contribute against Kyiv once more, whether that be as a substitute or from the start as they look to move within 180 minutes of joining bitter rivals Celtic in the group stage.

Loading....

“I feel ready to start every single game, if you ask me,” Cerny admitted. “I just want to use the two days we have now to recover and get in shape again. I'm going to do my best to be ready. It's on the manager, obviously, but I'll do my best to be ready. So the fitness level is not ideal, but everybody knows that now and we are doing everything every day with a lot of people around me and the squad to get me where I want to be as fast as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Getting into the Champions League is something I want to achieve with this club, with those guys in the dressing room. There is just one wish, and that's to get there, and we will do all we can to go through. It's the second leg and they know how we want to play, and we know how they play now.”

Cerny came off the bench during the first-leg in Poland last week, setting up Cyriel Dessers' priceless leveller with a perfectly-weighted front-post delivery deep into stoppage time. The 26-year-old built on that assist with an excellent performance against the Steelmen at the weekend and admits he relished getting more minutes under his belt. He stated: “I enjoyed it a lot. When you know now you've got the three points, which we needed and wanted, that helps. But also the performance, especially the first half, was good.

“I expected something like this, but I enjoyed every minute of it. With my goal, basically the action was just what we trained for and what we talked about. It's tough to get into the team with five in the back, so you need to be creative. In every action, you have to look where the spaces are and use them. We did it perfectly with the quick build-up and we found the spaces, and a good ball from Tav. For me, it was just to take a great touch before I just hit it.”