Rangers are one of the biggest and most successful clubs in the history of Scottish football - as such, they have been involved in some of the biggest transfers both in and out of Scottish Premiership.

Today, we’ll be taking a look at some of highest fees that the Gers have ever received for some of their most talented names - whilst also assessing how the player’s fared after their departure from Ibrox.

Here is a look back at the top 10 - including names such as Jean-Alain Boumsong, Duncan Ferguson, Nikica Jelavic and many more.

1 . Alan Hutton Sold to Tottenham Hotspur, January 2008 Fee: £9m Photo: SNS Group Aubrey Washington

2 . Giovanni van Bronckhorst Sold to Arsenal, June 2000 Fee: £8.5m Photo: STR

3 . Jean-Alain Boumsong Sold to Newcastle Utd, January 2005 Fee: £8m Photo: Laurence Griffiths

4 . Carlos Cuellar Sold to Aston Villa - August 2008 Fee: £7.8m Photo: SNS Group Alan Harvey