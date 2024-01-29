Register
Record transfer fees received by Rangers: the most high profile departures from Ibrox ranked - gallery

The 10 biggest transfer fees Rangers have received for player sales.

Kurtis Leyland
By Kurtis Leyland
Published 29th Jan 2024, 17:00 GMT
Updated 29th Jan 2024, 17:07 GMT

Rangers are one of the biggest and most successful clubs in the history of Scottish football - as such, they have been involved in some of the biggest transfers both in and out of Scottish Premiership.

Today, we’ll be taking a look at some of highest fees that the Gers have ever received for some of their most talented names - whilst also assessing how the player’s fared after their departure from Ibrox.

Here is a look back at the top 10 - including names such as Jean-Alain Boumsong, Duncan Ferguson, Nikica Jelavic and many more. 

Sold to Tottenham Hotspur, January 2008 Fee: £9m

1. Alan Hutton

Sold to Tottenham Hotspur, January 2008 Fee: £9m Photo: SNS Group Aubrey Washington

Sold to Arsenal, June 2000 Fee: £8.5m

2. Giovanni van Bronckhorst

Sold to Arsenal, June 2000 Fee: £8.5m Photo: STR

Sold to Newcastle Utd, January 2005 Fee: £8m

3. Jean-Alain Boumsong

Sold to Newcastle Utd, January 2005 Fee: £8m Photo: Laurence Griffiths

Sold to Aston Villa - August 2008 Fee: £7.8m

4. Carlos Cuellar

Sold to Aston Villa - August 2008 Fee: £7.8m Photo: SNS Group Alan Harvey

