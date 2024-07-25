Hannibal Mejbri of Manchester United in action during a pre-season friendly against Rangers | Manchester United via Getty Imag

The Tunisian international could head to Ibrox on loan after having a £17m price-tag slapped on him earlier this year

Rangers are reportedly in direct competition with FC Copenhagen to land Manchester United academy starlet Hannibal Mejbri on loan for the 2024/25 season - with talks understood to be at an ‘advanced stage’.

The Old Trafford wonderkid spent the second half of last season on loan in La Liga with Sevilla after attracting plenty of transfer interest from clubs across the UK and Europe. However, his time in the Spanish top-flight didn’t quite go to plan as he managed only six appearances with five of those coming from the bench. That deal did include a £17million option-to-buy clause, an offer which Sevilla opted not to take up.

Gers manager Philippe Clement had the chance to take a closer look at 21-time capped Tunisian international during last weekend’s 2-0 pre-season friendly defeat to the Red Devils at Murrayfield, with the midfielder playing the second half of the glamour contest in Edinburgh. It’s believed United boss Erik ten Hag is keen to move several players on this summer, with Scotland star Scott McTominay also heavily linked with a move elsewhere.

And Hannibal could be named among the list of potential departures, with the Light Blues locked in a two-way battle with Danish Superliga outfit Copenhagen for his signature. According to Africafoot, Clement has made the 21-year-old 'a priority' option to strengthen his engine room and is pushing for a deal to be completed.

It’s claimed the Glasgow giants are playing catch-up in the race to land Hannibal’s services, with Copenhagen having already held discussions with English Premier League giants last week. However, it's thought the player is not keen on a move to Denmark. That could spell good news for Rangers at they look to tie up a loan move.

Hannibal has just 12 months remaining on his Manchester United’s contract after extending his stay back in January. He could be the next summer arrival in Govan, with the Gers also closing in on VFL Wolfsburg winger Vaclav Cerny on loan. Sevilla midfielder Joan Jordan has also been strongly linked, with Clement expected to free up wages and spaces within his squad for new incomings with a number of players on the brink of exiting the club.

