The experienced midfielder is deemed surplus to requirements after dropping down the pecking order in Spain

Sevilla sporting director Victor Orta has indicated that it would be in Joan Jordan’s best interest to leave the club amid loan transfer interest from Rangers this summer - despite reports that a deal was off the table.

Gers boss Philippe Clement and recruitment chief Nils Koppen are both said to be among the admirers eyeing a move for the vastly experienced 30-year-old midfielder, with reports suggesting that an offer to take him on loan and cover 30 per cent of his wages had been turned down by the La Liga outfit at the weekend.

The two-time Europa League winner has been told he is surplus to requirements after falling down the pecking order in Spain, despite it being noted that the misfit has “cut short his holiday” to return to training early at the Cisneros Palacios sports city in a bid to force his way back into manager Garcia Pimenta’s plans for the new season.

Marca have claimed that Sevilla are “waiting for offers” and remain open to green lighting a loan exit should an agreement on his salary be reached. The report adds that would require the Light Blues to pick up at least HALF of Jordan’s wages, which has sent the Glasgow giants back to the drawing board to weigh up a second offer.

However, Orta has urged the player - who boasts plenty of top level experience in Europe - to move on from the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium after Jordan was nowhere to be seen as the Catalan club kicked off their pre-season campaign against Orlando Pirates on Monday. He would bolster the Gers midfield options, having been sent a clear message by boss Pimenta that the door remains open for an exit if any suitors can stump up the appropriate finances. Speaking to Spanish outlet ABC about the potential departures of Jordan and his team mate Adnan Januzaj, Orta said: “They have been told that they are not part of the project. We respect their contracts, but it is better for them to choose other options.”

Pressed on Jordan amid links with Rangers, he added: “The club informed Jordan's representatives of its intention, we thought that his cycle had ended. It has been very clear to him. They have known this since... I think before Barca (the final game of the La Liga season). His representative had a meeting with the club and it was clearly stated to him.”

Asked what he would say to players missing from the pre-season clash, Pimenta told OB: “Go out and try to be protagonists in their careers. Although they have a contract, they must value their profession and at responsibly so as not to become a burden for the club.”