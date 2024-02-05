Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jefte has been left 'collecting the fine' after going AWOL in pursuit of a transfer to Rangers.

Philippe Clement was keen to sign the Brazilian left-back during the January window. The 20-year-old is contracted to Fluminense in his homeland but is on loan at APOEL Nicosia in Cyprus, but the deal collapses close to the deadline.

Fabio Silva, Mohamed Diomande and Oscar Cortes all arrived at Rangers in the winter window. A summer move could still be on the cards as it is claimed that the Ibrox club hold the cards when it comes to moving for Jefte in the summer.

It was reported that Jefte went 'AWOL' and missed APOEL training as he looked to push through a move to Glasgow. He has since returned to the Cypriot club but it has come with the ire of his boss being drawn.

According to Kerkida, the youngster's return 'did not come off particularly clean' with boss Ricardo Sa Pinto far from pleased. Jefte is reported to have 'collecting the fine based on internal regulations' as he pays the price for his January actions.

His public apology will also play an 'important role' in how his return to action comes to fruition. He wrote on social media after the transfer breakdown: "To all APOEL fans, my teammates, the coach, the president and the entire club staff, I would like to communicate my apology for being absent.

"At the time of the incident, I was not feeling in a position to help the club and I chose to leave. The institution deserves all my commitment, dedication and focus, as it has been in the last few months, and as it will be from now on.