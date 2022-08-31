Reports linking a former Premier League star to Ibrox are increasing.

It has been reported that Ross Barkley’s agent has offered his client’s services to Rangers, with Celtic also in the mix to sign the former Chelsea and Everton midfielder.

The former England international agreed to terminate his contract with the London club after falling out of favour.

However, Barkley is still just 28 years old and has a vast amount of top flight experience, having won an FA Cup and a Europa League title.

Will Giovanni van Bronckhorst be adding to his squad?

Numerous outlets have linked Barkley with a move to the SPFL, with both Old Firm clubs supposedly in the running to secure his signature.

But it’s Rangers who are the favourites, with the bookies making them odds on to sign him.

Youth star deal

In other news, Football Insider is reporting that Rangers are set to open new contract talks with rising star Robbie Ure.

The 18-year-old marked his competitive debut for the Govan club with a goal, as Rangers ran out 3-1 winners against Queen of the South in the Premier Sports Cup.

Ure’s current deal is set to expire in 2023, and manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst is keen to secure his future at the club.

Gilmour move

Former Rangers midfielder, and current Chelsea player, Billy Gilmour could be on his way to Greece, according to reports.

The Scotsman is reporting that Olympiakos are among the clubs hoping to get a loan deal for the Scotland midfielder.