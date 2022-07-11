Rangers are set to sign a former Manchester City winger, but miss out on a French midfielder, according to the latest transfer rumours.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been reported that the Ibrox side are closing to securing a deal to bring Welsh winger Rabbi Matondo to Glasgow.

Schalke confirmed this morning that he had missed their training camp in Austria because of transfer talks.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matondo moved to German giants Schalke in 2019 for around £11 million but did not manage to nail down a place in the team, heading out on loan to Stoke City and then Cercle Brugge.

The loan spell in Belgium was productive, with Matondo grabbing 10 goals in 27 appearances as the team finished mid-table.

Some rumours suggest a £3 million deal has been agreed, with only the official announcement yet to be made.

It has also been reported that Rangers are set to miss out on French midfielder Angelo Fulgini.

The 25-year-old has impressed at Ligue 1 side Angers, with Rangers among the clubs linked to him.