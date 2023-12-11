A look back at some of Rangers' biggest signings over the years.

Rangers are regarded as one of the biggest and most successful clubs in Scottish football history and naturally this status has seen the Gers attract some of the biggest international stars in the game over the years.

Ibrox has been the home to a number of footballing icons such as Paul Gascoigne, Brian Laudrup and Mikel Arteta along with the De Boer brothers, Ronald and Frank.

In recent years the club has also spent big during former boss Steven Gerrard’s reign as manager as the Light Blues celebrated their 55th league title.

But who is the most expensive signing in Rangers’ history? Here Glasgow World takes a look at the 15 most expensive players to have stepped through the doors at Ibrox.

1 . Tore Andre Flo -£12m (2000) The most expensive signing in Scottish football history. Scored 34 goals in 68 league appearances whilst winning one Scottish Cup and one League Cup. Currently the manager of Sogndal in the Norwegian top-flight. (Getty Images)

2 . Michael Ball - £6.5m (2001) Michael Ball was a big money signing from Everton. His time at Ibrox was hampered by injuries but he was able to lift one Premiership title and one League Cup before departing for PSV Eindhoven in 2005. (Getty Images)

3 . Ryan Kent - £6.5m (2019) Ryan Kent was a key player in Steven Gerrard's title winning team. Departed for Fenerbahce in the summer of 2023 but has struggled for first team football. (Getty Images)