Record list of transfer fees paid by Rangers - ranking the top 15 most expensive arrivals at Ibrox
A look back at some of Rangers' biggest signings over the years.
Rangers are regarded as one of the biggest and most successful clubs in Scottish football history and naturally this status has seen the Gers attract some of the biggest international stars in the game over the years.
Ibrox has been the home to a number of footballing icons such as Paul Gascoigne, Brian Laudrup and Mikel Arteta along with the De Boer brothers, Ronald and Frank.
In recent years the club has also spent big during former boss Steven Gerrard’s reign as manager as the Light Blues celebrated their 55th league title.
But who is the most expensive signing in Rangers’ history? Here Glasgow World takes a look at the 15 most expensive players to have stepped through the doors at Ibrox.