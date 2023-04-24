The Greek international is an attack-minded right-back who can also operate in midfield.

A general view before a cinch Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium. Picture: Rob Casey/SNS Group

Rangers are monitoring the Greek internationalist Giannis Kotsiras and plan to watch him in action for Panathinaikos in the next two weeks.

The 30-year-old right-back is contracted until summer 2024 at the Apostolos Nikolaidis Stadium, but Ibrox officials are interested in him as a potential future signing.

Rangers’ first-team development coach, Harry Watling, is due to fly out to Athens to assess Kotsiras in one of Panathinaikos’ upcoming matches against AEK Athens or PAOK Salonika as they pursue a first Greek Super League title since 2010.

The defender holds two senior caps for his country and is predominantly an attack-minded right full-back who can also operate in midfield. Watling’s scouting mission is designed to ascertain whether Kotsiras could fit into manager Michael Beale’s Rangers side.

Captain James Tavernier is currently the club’s undisputed first-choice right-back having signed a contract extension earlier this season. Beale, however, wants more strength in depth throughout his squad.

The manager has already travelled to meet with several prospective signing targets and Watling will submit a report on Kotsiras once he returns from Greece. Beale outlined Rangers’ summer signing plans last week.

“We’re probably four or five players away from being where I want us to be,” he said. “That’s nothing against the players that are playing just now, it will just make us stronger.

