Greek side in a confident frame of mind with one in-demand star targeting victory over Russell Martin’s men before a potential transfer exit

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Giorgos Vagiannidias has vowed to beat Rangers in their two-legged Champions League second round qualifier for what could be his parting gift to Panathinaikos before sealing an £8.5million move to Sporting Lisbon.

Russell Martin’s revamped side will entertain the Greek outfit at Ibrox a week on Tuesday in the first leg as they bid to reach the top table of Europe’s elite competition once again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And their opponents recently rejected a bumper transfer offer for international full-back Vagiannidis from Portuguese giants Sporting with club chiefs not wanting to sell any of their star players until after their tie with the Light Blues.

Giorgos Vagiannidis of Panathinaikos FC drives past Keita Kosugi of Djurgardens during the UEFA Conference League 2024/25 League Phase MD3 match between Djurgarden and Panathinaikos FC at Tele2 arena on November 7, 2024 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The former Inter Milan ace is confident his Panathinaikos team mates will be celebrating after the second leg in Athens, stating: “I don’t know anything about a transfer - all I am concentrating on is playing Rangers and helping us reach the Champions League.

“I think Rangers will be our strongest test to get to the Champions League, even including the next round if the get through. All the teams were good in the draw, but Rangers were probably the toughest opponents for us.

“But with the quality that exists in the squad now, I am convinced we will definitely beat them over two legs. I also think that the work we have been doing in pre-season will set us up perfectly to prepare for Rangers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are preparing with two games in mind - both legs against Rangers. Of course I know about the speculation, but I’ve had that for a couple of years now. It means I am doing something right if I am being linked to top teams.

“But I repeat, all I am thinking about is getting through against Rangers. i believe the chemistry in the squad is the best it has ever been. Last season, perhaps we lacked consistency, but I don’t think that will be an issue this time.”