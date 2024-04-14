On the back of Scotland’s major coefficient blow that will see the Scottish Premiership lose it’s automatic Champions League spot for the 2025/26 season, Rangers individual club coefficient ranking offers a brighter outlook.

With Glasgow rivals Celtic languishing down in 59th spot after contributing very few coefficient points over the past four years, the Ibrox side find themselves in a better position following their continental heroics in recent season

Their run to the Europa League Final during the 2021/22 season in particular means Philippe Clement’s side are still in with a slim chance of sneaking in through the Champions League back door if they win the league title next season. However, that will depend on the 2024 Champions League winners qualifying for the following season through their domestic campaign.

Here, GlasgowWorld takes a look at where Rangers currently rank in UEFA’s club coefficient standings based on points collected the across the last five seasons.

1 . Manchester City - 1st 147.000 points

2 . Bayern Munich - 2nd 140.000 points

3 . Real Madrid - 3rd 128.000 points