Rangers have revealed their new third kit with a quirky design | @RangersFC - Twitter

The Light Blues have now released all three kits for the upcoming 2024/25 season

Rangers have released their new third kit for the upcoming season - but the quirky design has left supporters with mixed feelings about the shirt and the timing of the announcement.

Fans were given a first glimpse of the alternative strip, which will be available to purchase from Friday morning. Dubbed the ‘Rampant Lion’, it features an unusual pattern with blends of red and dark blue portraying the lion on a dark background.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ibrox club have already unveiled both their home and away kits for the 2024/25 campaign, but Sportswear manufacturer Castore’s latest production has led to plenty of backlash. Modelled by Leon Balogun and Oscar Cortes from the men's team and women's team stars Leah Eddie and Kathryn Hill, the is quite a contrast from the home and away kits which feature a more simplistic design.

In promoting the kit, Rangers stated: "Wear our iconic Rampant Lion like never before with the bold Season 24/25 third kit. Featuring a stunning pattern that includes our famous lion on a dramatic dark background. Engineered for optimal performance and breathability. Available from 8.00am on Friday 26 July in-store and online."

However, the kit has been unveiled less than 24 hours after Philippe Clement’s new-look side suffered their third straight friendly defeat of pre-season, going down 2-1 to English League One side Birmingham City in Trevor Francis’ Memorial Match at St Andrew’s.

Fans reaction to new third kit:

@SimmoneYoungs0n - “Again it looks like a bus seat cover”

@DrysdaleNathan - “Make you a deal Rangers, put a successful team into the kit and then I’ll think about buying that”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@petera1872 - “You’d really like to hope they launch this with at LEAST 1 new signing tomorrow”

@jamiefe17 - “This is actually class tbf”

@Josh37857718 - “Niceeeee this will look class when st Johnstone knock us out the league cup”

@ghostofcolumbia - “I really like this kit. Hopefully see some competent players wear it”

@EricBoVidmar - “One of the best kits in years. Just buy players to wear it”

@Union55Jack - “Do we have any players left to wear it? Looks like they all want out.”