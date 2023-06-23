The Ibrox side have officially released their second kit as part of their ‘Revolution Ready’ campaign.

Rangers have officially launched their new 2023/24 away kit - with fans immediately drawing comparisons to Aquafresh toothpaste due to the striking blue and red pinstripe design.

The predominantly white jersey with royal blue shorts and white socks features the thin coloured lines which appear from the bottom of the strip in a way that supporters believe is reminiscent of the toothpaste brand.

The reaction to the replica top - designed once again by leading British sportwear manufacturer Castore - has been fairly positive after it was leaked on social media last night. A closer look at the kit shows red and blue stripes on the sleeves and around the collar, with the Unibet sponsorship in the middle.

Fans have been able to purchase the jersey since 9am both online and in the Rangers Megastore on Friday morning. It is priced at £70 for adults and £55 for juniors and infants, while the shorts alone cost £40.

Castore have previously received criticism by fans since they agreed to take charge of the club’s kit production with the style and overall quality called into question. However, this top have been widely praised by supporters and is expected to prove a top-seller.

One fan posted: “That’s 2 for 2 so far. Not been this happy with our strips since 55 season”, while a second stated: “Very very nice. Both strips impressive so far and a third said: “Bravo, Castore. That is a beauty.”

