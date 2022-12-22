Rangers’ bid for a Championship striker could end in disappointment - meanwhile, Celtic could lose one of their top academy prospects.

Rangers and Celtic are both set for a potentially busy January transfer window. The Gers will be looking to bolster their ranks to help renew their title charge - meanwhile, the Celts will be looking to preserve their spot at the pinnacle of the SPFL.

Rangers have been monitoring a powerful Scottish striker in recent weeks. He currently plays his football in the Championship, but his hefty price tag could prove to be an issue.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Celtic could lose one of their top academy prodigies to Porto. With interest circling the 22-year-old, he may be allowed to leave the club in January.

Rangers urged to end their pursuit of Ross Stewart

Ross Stewart - referred to as the “Loch Ness Drogba” by Sunderland fans - is a Rangers target, according to Vital Rangers. However, with a price tag of £10 million, he may be too expensive for the Gers to consider launching a serious bid.

Former Rangers fullback Alan Hutton said in an interview with Football Insider: “I think it is expensive. There is no getting away from that.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“For Rangers to pay £10m for one player, at this moment, seems unrealistic. I think it will depend on what happens with the likes of Morelos and [Ryan] Kent in the January transfer window.”

Celtic could lose Stephen Welsh to Porto

One of Celtic’s brighest young stars, Stephen Welsh, could leave the club soon according to the Daily Record. He has made 52 senior appearances for the Bhoys over his short career, but now finds himself down in the pecking order behind the likes of Cameron Carter-Vickers, Carl Starfelt and Moritz Jenz.

Porto have reportedly registered their interest in him, alongside several unnamed clubs in England, Italy and France. However, Welsh’s contract does not expire until 2025 - meaning any club wishing to sign him will be required to pay a fee to secure his services.

Advertisement