Australia's Harry Souttar celebrates scoring his team's fourth goal during the Qatar 2023 AFC Asian Cup match | AFP via Getty Images

The Australian international expects to leave the King Power Stadium this summer.

Out-of-favour Leicester City defender Harry Souttar is exactly the type of player Philippe Clement should be looking at to strengthen his Rangers side, according to ex-Ibrox ace Derek Ferguson.

Football Scotland reported earlier this month that the Australian international expects to leave the King Power Stadium this summer amid the club’s ongoing search to appoint CHelsea-bound Enzo Maresca’s successor.

The 25-year-old centre-back - who is the younger brother of current Gers and Scotland star John - was recently photographed wearing a retro Rangers shirt while on holiday which reignited speculation that he could be close to heading north of the border to play alongside his older sibling again having previously worked together at Dundee United.

Michael Beale made it clear he was a huge admirer of Souttar last summer, but their inability to offload Ben Davies meant a deal was never close to completion. Now, Ferguson has confessed he would be thrilled to see Clement rectify that by bringing the Light Blues fan to Govan despite his lack of game time in recent seasons.

“I’d absolutely love that, so I would,” Ferguson told Ibrox News. “He’s six foot six, six foot seven. But he can play. He’s a Rangers man as well. I’m sure I saw a picture of him with a Rangers top on so I’m pretty sure he’s a Rangers supporter. He’ll know about our league. He’ll know it inside out. He’s a good player, the boy, so if you get a player of his stature, that physicality, I think for Philippe Clement that’s exactly what he wants, that type.”