Rangers fans are returning to the fold at Celtic Park in the Old Firm clash this weekend.

GlasgowWorld

Rangers have aired an element of frustration over their fans’ return to Celtic Park this weekend.

The Hoops and Light Blues have not had away fans at the iconic Old Firm fixture in the Premiership since 2023, with clubs unable to agree on ticketing arrangements. They have now agreed to "4% of saleable capacity" at each stadium to away fans and Rangers are first up away to Celtic this weekend.

Hoops fans will then be offered that allocation at Ibrox after the split. Rangers have admitted a level of disappointment over how elements of how their fans will get into the ground

Rangers hold Celtic Park disappointment

A club statement reads: “Ahead of the return of away supporters for this Sunday’s Old Firm fixture, Rangers have engaged in discussions with Celtic FC and relevant authorities to ensure a safe and organised experience for our travelling supporters. We understand that the arrangements in place will require planning and patience from those attending, and we appreciate the commitment of our supporters in following the guidance provided.

“Safety advice has been issued for the forthcoming fixture. Rangers supporters with a valid match ticket are asked to arrive at the East Side of the Emirates Arena, entering via Springfield Road for 10:00, where they will be escorted across London Road to the six designated away turnstiles, which will be open from this time. Supporters must arrive no later than 10:30, as those arriving after this time may face delays and risk missing kick-off.

“We understand that this early arrival time may be inconvenient for supporters, and we share the frustration this may cause. The club made representations for this to be later, however, we have been advised this is not possible on safety grounds. By arriving at the designated time, supporters can help ensure a smooth and secure entry process. Supporters arriving after 10:30 should be aware that they may be held at the Emirates Arena until a safe opportunity to escort them across is determined. Police Scotland has advised that this could mean entry after kick-off.

“These arrangements have been agreed upon between Celtic and Police Scotland, and we fully expect that the safety of our supporters will be prioritised. Please note that only those with a valid ticket will be permitted entry to the stadium footprint, with rigorous ticket checks in place. There is a possibility of a post-match holdback of approximately 25 minutes. This will be subject to a dynamic decision by Police Scotland during the match.

“Rangers supporters’ coaches will be parked on Springfield Road. Away supporters should ensure they arrive in sufficient time, as the walk to the stadium takes approximately 10 minutes. Supporters are encouraged to arrive at the Emirates for 10:00. Parking near the stadium is highly restricted. Limited parking is available, and supporters are advised to park near the designated coach areas on Springfield Road, south of London Road.

“Arrive early to avoid delays and ensure smooth access to the stadium. We acknowledge the inconvenience of early arrival but appreciate your cooperation in prioritising safety. Only supporters with a valid ticket will be granted entry. Be prepared for potential holdback measures post-match. Thank you for your understanding and support.”

Manager verdicts

Speaking on the away fans decision this month, interim Rangers head coach Barry Ferguson said to the BBC: “At this moment in time, I'm just happy that the fans are back. In time, we'll wait and see, but at least it's a start. It'll be good that the fans will be at Celtic Park. I've always said it's something that the fixtures missed. In an ideal situation, it would be great if there was more. But the way it is, the way it's happened, the number of tickets we're getting, I'm just glad that away supporters are allowed back."

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers said: “It's great for everyone. Great for the game, great for the spectacle of the game, and obviously ultimately for the supporters. It's a big part of the fixture. Having been involved in it with the supporters there, both home and away, and then obviously them being taken away, then it does make a difference.

"We just have to get supporters back in the stadiums again. That was the start point, and then hopefully it can get somewhere near to where it was before, because that always creates an amazing atmosphere. The club have dealt with it really well. Like I've said, I've always said before, this wasn't a Celtic thing. This was something that sadly was out of our control at the beginning of it all.

"But, thankfully now, both clubs come together and it's been [chief executive] Michael Nicholson and the people behind the scenes who have dealt with it."