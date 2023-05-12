Register
Rangers v Celtic injury news with 9 out, 2 doubts and 2 set to return - gallery

Rangers welcome Celtic to Ibrox a week after Ange Postecoglou’s side wrapped up the Scottish Premiership title

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 12th May 2023, 15:11 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 18:00 BST

Rangers and Celtic have both recieved an injury boost ahead as the sides prepare to meet at Ibrox on Saturday afternoon.

Winger James Forrest is back in training with Celtic and is expected to be available. The player has been out with a muscle strain in recent months.

Rangers will have Ryan Jack back available after he was sidelined by a knee injury last month. Michael Beale is set to stick with Robby McCrorie in goal and insists he has “a lot of faith” in the player.

However, a number of players remain out with injury or doubtful for Saturday’s meeting and we have rounded up the latest in our player gallery.

1. Aaron Mooy - doubt

2. Ben Davies - out

3. Ryan Kent - out

4. Filip Helander - out

