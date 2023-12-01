Rangers and St Mirren injury latest as the two sides prepare to meet at Ibrox on Sunday.

Second meets third in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday when title-chasing Rangers entertain St Mirren at Ibrox - with Philippe Clement's men knowing they can ill-afford to drop points in their quest to keep tabs on leaders Celtic.

The Light Blues failed to narrow the gap on Brendan Rodgers' Hoops last weekend after requiring a late James Tavernier penalty to earn a 1-1 draw with Aberdeen at Pittodrie. They followed that up with a disappointing performance against Aris Limassol in the Europa League on Thursday night, missing the chance to book their place in the knockout stages.

A lot has changed since the Gers last faced the Paisley side during Steven Davis' temporary spell as interim manager, with Clement hoping his players can give themselves some breathing room from the Buddies who sit six points behind them in third spot.

Stephen Robinson's Saints have lack consistency at times this season and have stuttered in recent weeks with just two wins in their previous six outings. They drew a blank in front of goal against Ross County in Dingwall on Tuesday night and will be wary that the chasing pack is starting to close on them in the battle for European football next year.

Here we round up the injury latest surrounding both clubs ahead of Sunday’s clash...

St Mirren's Alex Gogic (L) and Rangers' Cyriel Dessers in action

2 . Scott Wright - Rangers DOUBT - Clement is clearly a big fan of the winger and will want him ready and firing ahead of the Viaplay Cup Final last this month. Sat out of the Aris Limassol game due to a muscle injury.

3 . Richard Taylor - St Mirren DOUBT - Stretched off against Livingston last Saturday and an update on his condition has yet to be received but Robinson indicated the injury didn't look as bad as initially feared. Timescale on a return is unknown.