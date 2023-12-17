Register
Rangers Viaplay Cup final player ratings vs Aberdeen: Two ‘tremendous' 8/10s and six 7s as Philippe Clement lifts first trophy - gallery

Rangers player ratings v Aberdeen as James Tavernier produces the goods to deliver League Cup glory for the Ibrox side.

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 17th Dec 2023, 19:16 GMT
Updated 17th Dec 2023, 19:19 GMT

Rangers clinched their first piece silverware of the season as James Tavernier's goal proved enough to see off Aberdeen in the Viaplay Cup final at Hampden Park.

The Light Blues got their hands on a trophy for the first time since the Scottish Cup final back in May 2022, with manager Philippe Clement celebrating his first major triumph since being appointed as Rangers manager.

In a tightly-contest encounter on a blustery and damp day in Glasgow's southside, a scrappy cup final eventually sprung to life after 76 minutes when Tavernier volleyed home at the back post and taking down Borna Barisic's cross.

Here’s our post-match Rangers player ratings from the National Stadium:

1. GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 17: Rangers' Abdallah Sima lifts the Viaplay Cup during the Viaplay Cup Final match between Rangers and Aberdeen at Hampden Park, on December 17, 2023, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

2. Jack Butland - 7/10

Making his first cup final appearance, the Englishman didn't have a great deal to do throughout. Alert when called upon in the second half and his distribution and positional sense was excellent.

3. James Tavernier - 8/10

The skipper stepped up the plate once more after an intriguing tussle with Sokler throughout. Popped up at the back post to volley home the match-winner. Classy finish.

4. Connor Goldson - 7/10

Another trademark and commanding performance from the central defender. Kept Miovski quiet throughout and can be delighted with his shift.

