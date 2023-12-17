Rangers Viaplay Cup final player ratings vs Aberdeen: Two ‘tremendous' 8/10s and six 7s as Philippe Clement lifts first trophy - gallery
Rangers player ratings v Aberdeen as James Tavernier produces the goods to deliver League Cup glory for the Ibrox side.
Rangers clinched their first piece silverware of the season as James Tavernier's goal proved enough to see off Aberdeen in the Viaplay Cup final at Hampden Park.
The Light Blues got their hands on a trophy for the first time since the Scottish Cup final back in May 2022, with manager Philippe Clement celebrating his first major triumph since being appointed as Rangers manager.
In a tightly-contest encounter on a blustery and damp day in Glasgow's southside, a scrappy cup final eventually sprung to life after 76 minutes when Tavernier volleyed home at the back post and taking down Borna Barisic's cross.
Here’s our post-match Rangers player ratings from the National Stadium:
Unused subs: Robby McCrorie (GK), Ridvan Yilmaz, John Souttar, Rabbi Matondo, Kieran Dowell, Leon King.