Rangers will look to cut Celtic's lead at the top of the Premiership to three points when they welcome Aberdeen to Ibrox on Tuesday.

The Light Blues secured a comfortable 3-0 win over Livingston on Saturday. Fabio Silva, Rabbi Matondo and Todd Cantwell goals sealed a comfortable win as the Dons ensured a sixth Celtic stumble of the season when holding Brendan Rodgers' side to a 1-1 draw.

With the champions heading to Easter Road to face Hibs on Wednesday, Rangers have a chance to put extra pressure on Celtic when playing 24 hours earlier. They also have games in hand over the Hoops.

There will be an added edge to the game at Ibrox with Neil Warnock set to be named as interim Aberdeen manager. The former Leeds United and Sheffield United boss will take over from Barry Robson until the end of the season amid a mixed season at Pittodrie.

A 3-1 win for Aberdeen in Govan last time out brought an end to Michael Beale's reign in charge. Now Philippe Clement is in charge but he also couldn't find a way past the Dons in a 1-1 draw at Pittodrie in November.

GlasgowWorld provides you with everything you need to know about the game...

Where and when will Rangers v Aberdeen take place?

The game takes place at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow on Tuesday, February 5th and kick-off is scheduled for 8.00pm.

Where can I watch the game? Is it on TV?

The game will be broadcast live via Sky Sports. It will be broadcast via Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports football, with coverage starting at 7.00pm. If you don't have a Sky subscription, BBC Radio Scotland will provide live coverage on on 92 - 95 FM and 810 MW. Sportscene will show highlights at 10.40pm on BBC One Scotland.

Highlights of the match will pop up on Sky Sports News after the match and following morning. Rangers TV international subscribers can stream the match. UK & Ireland subscribers can listen to live audio.

Who are the match officials?

Referee Don Robertson will be the man in the middle for Tuesday's match. He will be assisted by linesman David McGeachie and Daniel MacFarlane, with Colin Steven confirmed as the fourth official. Greg Aitken takes charge of VAR duties, assisted by Alan Mulvanny.

What is the latest team news?

Kieran Dowell, Danilo and Kemar Roofe will be amongst those missing for Rangers. All three of them are dealing with longer term injuries while Abdallah Sima is also recovering from a injury picked up with Senegal on Africa Cup of Nations duty.

Jose Cifuentes is also closing in on a move to South America, with boss Clement announcing on Monday that neither of Ryan Jack or Leon Balogun will be involved in the game.