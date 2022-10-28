The Dons will be determined to pile more pressure on Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Rangers return to cinch Premiership action on Saturday when they welcome Aberdeen to Ibrox, with under pressure boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst knowing a victory is crucial to prolong his tenure.

The title-chasing Gers will attempt to close the gap on league leaders Celtic, who don’t play until Sunday, to just one point and they come into this game on the back of a midweek 3-0 defeat to Napoli in the Champions League group stage.

Despite starting their domestic campaign in decent form, the Light Blues have endured a sharp downturn in results and performances, leading to calls for Van Bronckhorst to be relieved of his duties.

The Dutchman remains firmly in the firing line after last weekend’s 1-1 draw at home to Livingston, a 91st miute equaliser from John Lundstram salvaging a point. That was followed by another disappointing European result at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples on Wednesday night.

Three points against third-placed Aberdeen back on home soil is of utmost importance for Rangers considering they currently trail their Glasgow rivals at the top of the table and can’t afford to lose any further ground, even at this early stage in the season.

The Dons make the three-hour journey down the A90 in good form under Jim Goodwin, having won their last three matches in all competitions. A victory in Govan would move them to within four points of Rangers.

Goals from summer signings Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes and Bojan Miovski wrapped up a 2-1 win over Motherwell at Fir Park last Sunday - just their second away triumph of the season. Improved results on their travels will be vital for the North East club if they are to lay down a serious challenge for second place.

Given their well-documented struggles last term, a top-six finish will be the first priority for Goodwin’s side and they can take another step towards that target by taking advantage of Rangers current fragility.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

Where is the game taking place & what time does the match kick-off?

Who: Rangers vs Aberdeen

What: Scottish Premiership

Where: Ibrox Stadium, Govan

When: Saturday, October 29th – kick-off 8.15pm (UK time)

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

No, unfortunately the game will not be broadcast live. However, BBC Sportsound will provide online and radio updates throughout the match, with Sportscene highlights on from 7.30pm.

Subscribers in the UK and Ireland can stream the game through RangersTV.

What are the latest match odds?

RANGERS 4/11 | DRAW 9/2 | ABERDEEN 6/1

*Odds from BET365 correct at time of writing*

Who are the match officials?

Referee Steven McLean has been selected by the SFA to take charge of the fixture. He will be assisted by David McGeachie and Drew Kirkland, with Alan Newlands named as the fourth official. Nick Walsh is the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

What’s the team news ahead of Rangers vs Aberdeen?

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has recieved a fresh injury blow after revealing Kemar Roofe has sustained another knock and will be out “for a couple of weeks.”

The Jamaican striker had been missing since the second half of last season but made his long-awaited return as a substitute in the latter stages of last week’s Scottish League Cup match against Dundee.

Roofe has ben met with a setback in his recovery to full fitness and returns to the club’s treatement table alongside Connor Goldson, Ryan Jack, John Souttar, Filip Helander, Ianis Hagi and Tom Lawrence.

Midfielder Glen Kamara is rated doubtful, while centre-back Leon King is fit for selection after going down with cramp following a crunching challenge in the second half against Napoli.

Asked in his pre-match press conference where he expected any new additions in January, Van Bronckhorst commented: “As I said before, we are missing a lot of players now who are injured. Hopefully, we can welcome some players back by the time the (January) window opens. We have to be ready for whatever happens but it also depends on how many players we have back from injury.

“Kemar (Roofe) has picked up another injury. He will be out for a couple of weeks. It’s an injury in the same area but a different injury. Firstly it’s very frustrating for Kemar. He has a history of injuries, not only since he has been here but also before he arrived.

“He works hard. He is trying to come back and whenever he comes back there is a setback within a couple of weeks and that’s very frustrating for him. There are no other injuries from the game midweek. We will use the (World Cup) break to recover and get more more time on the training pitch.”

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin remains without injured winger Jonny Hayes for the trip to Ibrox, while midfielder Dante Polvara has been absent from recent matchday squads.