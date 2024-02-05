Rangers welcome Aberdeen to Ibrox on Wednesday as they look to close the gap on Premiership leaders Celtic.

The Light Blues ran out convincing 3-0 winners over Livingston on Saturday. That closed the gap at the top to three points with Rangers holding a game in hand, after Celtic drew 1-1 with the Dons

It means that with a three-goal win on Tuesday, Philippe Clement can go top as Light Blues boss for the first time. Celtic play Hibs on Wednesday.

There will be a new face in the dugout opposite the Belgian with Neil Warnock taking charge of Aberdeen. The former Leeds United and Sheffield United manager has been appointed interim Dons gaffer until the end of the season.

Ahead of the game, Glasgow World takes you through the latest injury news and doubts for the Ibrox clash, with some on the comeback trail just falling short of this encounter.

1 . OUT: Ryan Jack The former Dons midfielder won't be facing his former club as Clement takes precautions with the Scotland international amid recent injuries.

2 . OUT: Danilo (Rangers) Brazilian frontman damaged his medial ligament against Hearts back in early December and won't feature for a number of weeks still.

3 . OUT: Abdallah Sima (Rangers) Impressive Brighton loanee Sima "will be out long-term" according to the information Clement has been given after picking up a thigh injury in training with Senegal at the AFCON tournament.