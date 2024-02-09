Rangers welcome Ayr United to Ibrox for a televised Scottish Cup clash as they look to progress to the next round against the Scottish Championship outfit.

The Gers ran took a vital three points on Tuesday night as they defeated Neil Warnock's Aberdeen 2-1 thanks to goals either side of half time from Rabbi Matondo and Todd Cantwell but Rangers will now turn their attentions to cup action.

Philippe Clement already has one trophy in his cabinet this season already and will hoping he can sweep aside the second tier side and keep alive the dream of a domestic treble in his debut season at the club.

There will be a familiar foe in the dugout opposite with former Celtic captain Scott Brown now in charge of The Honest Men. The former Hoops player took over the side after leaving Fleetwood Town at the back end of last year.

Ahead of the game, GlasgowWorld takes you through all the latest injury news and doubts for the Ibrox clash ahead of the game.

1 . BACK - Ryan Jack Ryan Jack is expected to return for Rangers but a further eight players are missing. Cr. Getty. Photo: Getty

2 . OUT - Danilo The striker has been out since injuring his medial ligament in December and won't be ready for a number of weeks. Photo: SNS

3 . OUT: Abdallah Sima The Senegalese international will be out for a minimum of two months after undergoing surgery on a thigh injury. Photo: SNS