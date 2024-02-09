Register
BREAKING

Rangers vs Ayr United latest injury news: 8 out but defender could return for Ibrox cup clash - gallery

Here is the latest team news and injury updates as Rangers face Ayr United in the Scottish Cup.

By Graham Falk
Published 9th Feb 2024, 19:00 GMT
Updated 9th Feb 2024, 19:08 GMT

Rangers welcome Ayr United to Ibrox for a televised Scottish Cup clash as they look to progress to the next round against the Scottish Championship outfit.

The Gers ran took a vital three points on Tuesday night as they defeated Neil Warnock's Aberdeen 2-1 thanks to goals either side of half time from Rabbi Matondo and Todd Cantwell but Rangers will now turn their attentions to cup action.

Philippe Clement already has one trophy in his cabinet this season already and will hoping he can sweep aside the second tier side and keep alive the dream of a domestic treble in his debut season at the club.

There will be a familiar foe in the dugout opposite with former Celtic captain Scott Brown now in charge of The Honest Men. The former Hoops player took over the side after leaving Fleetwood Town at the back end of last year.

Ahead of the game, GlasgowWorld takes you through all the latest injury news and doubts for the Ibrox clash ahead of the game.

Ryan Jack is expected to return for Rangers but a further eight players are missing. Cr. Getty.

1. BACK - Ryan Jack

Ryan Jack is expected to return for Rangers but a further eight players are missing. Cr. Getty. Photo: Getty

The striker has been out since injuring his medial ligament in December and won't be ready for a number of weeks.

2. OUT - Danilo

The striker has been out since injuring his medial ligament in December and won't be ready for a number of weeks. Photo: SNS

The Senegalese international will be out for a minimum of two months after undergoing surgery on a thigh injury.

3. OUT: Abdallah Sima

The Senegalese international will be out for a minimum of two months after undergoing surgery on a thigh injury. Photo: SNS

The midfielder will miss from Rangers' Scottish Cup tie after Philippe Clement confirmed he would sit the match out as a precaution.

4. OUT - Tom Lawrence

The midfielder will miss from Rangers' Scottish Cup tie after Philippe Clement confirmed he would sit the match out as a precaution. Photo: SNS

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Philippe ClementIbroxScott Brown