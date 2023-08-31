The first Old Firm derby of the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season will kick off this weekend.

Rangers are ready and waiting to welcome arch rivals Celtic to Ibrox this Sunday for the first Old Firm derby of the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season.

Ahead of the weekend’s fixtures, the Hoops lead the pack at the top of the table on seven points, but St Mirren and Motherwell are just behind them on goal difference. Sitting in fourth are the Gers, who will leapfrog the reigning champions if they can bank a win in the derby.

The last time the two Glasgow sides met, Rangers stormed to a 3-0 win after Todd Cantwell, John Souttar and Fashion Sakala found the back of the net during the home tie.

Ahead of Sunday’s highly-anticipated clash, GlasgowWorld has put together the most valuable combined Celtic and Rangers starting XI based on the players with the highest Transfermarkt values.

1 . GK — Jack Butland (Rangers) Transfermarkt value: £1.2 million

2 . RB — James Tavernier (Rangers) Transfermarkt value: £6.4 million

3 . CB — Connor Goldson (Rangers) Transfermarkt value: £5.5 million