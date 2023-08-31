Register
BREAKING
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks

Rangers vs Celtic combined most valuable XI ahead of Old Firm derby - gallery

The first Old Firm derby of the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season will kick off this weekend.

By Georgia Goulding
Published 31st Aug 2023, 17:00 BST

Rangers are ready and waiting to welcome arch rivals Celtic to Ibrox this Sunday for the first Old Firm derby of the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season.

Ahead of the weekend’s fixtures, the Hoops lead the pack at the top of the table on seven points, but St Mirren and Motherwell are just behind them on goal difference. Sitting in fourth are the Gers, who will leapfrog the reigning champions if they can bank a win in the derby.

The last time the two Glasgow sides met, Rangers stormed to a 3-0 win after Todd Cantwell, John Souttar and Fashion Sakala found the back of the net during the home tie.

Ahead of Sunday’s highly-anticipated clash, GlasgowWorld has put together the most valuable combined Celtic and Rangers starting XI based on the players with the highest Transfermarkt values.

Transfermarkt value: £1.2 million

1. GK — Jack Butland (Rangers)

Transfermarkt value: £1.2 million

Transfermarkt value: £6.4 million

2. RB — James Tavernier (Rangers)

Transfermarkt value: £6.4 million

Transfermarkt value: £5.5 million

3. CB — Connor Goldson (Rangers)

Transfermarkt value: £5.5 million

Transfermarkt value: £11.1 million

4. CB — Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic)

Transfermarkt value: £11.1 million

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Old FirmScottish PremiershipIbrox