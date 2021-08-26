Rangers vs Celtic: Relive eight of the Gers' most thrilling recent Old Firm triumphs ahead of Sunday's clash

There’s no rivalry in football quite like the Old Firm.

Season after season, year after year, Rangers and Celtic slug it out for silverware and bragging rights, and time after time it delivers some of the most thrilling spectacles in the British game.

The two Glaswegian giants face off for the first time this season on Sunday afternoon in a clash that promises to be a worthy successor to some of the best showdowns of yesteryear.

After a uncharacteristic wobble, the Gers have started to look more like their old selves again in recent outings, while Ange Postecoglou’s side are doing an admirable impression of a runaway freight train at the moment.

Needless to say, we cannot wait for the action to unfold, but before we get to it, we’ve decided to take a look at some of Rangers’ most thrilling Old Firm victories since the turn of the millennium.

1. Rangers 5-1 Celtic, November 2000 After suffering a 6-2 humbling against their bitter rivals just three months prior, the Gers hit back in stunning fashion, running riot against the 10-man Hoops.

2. Celtic 2-3 Rangers, May 2002 The Gers had to come from behind twice in this one before Peter Lovenkrands sent the away fans wild with a last minute winner.

3. Rangers 2-1 Celtic (AET), November 2004 A pulsating League Cup clash, the Gers had to wait until Dado Prso's 85th minute strike to drag themselves level, before Shota Arveladze hit the winner in extra time.

4. Celtic 1-2 Rangers (AET), March 2011 The Scottish League Cup final decided by that Nikica Jelavic strike in extra time. Tight, tense, dramatic, and absolutely thrilling for Rangers fans across the globe.