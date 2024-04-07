Rangers and Celtic served up a classic.

Rangers 3-3 Celtic has attracted a global audience as the Premiership title race remains on a knife edge.

The first two blows were inflicted by the Hoops as Daizen Maeda and Matt O’Riley netted before half-time. VAR interjected to deem Connor Goldson guilty of handball and delivered O’Riley the chance to score from 12 yards, and it turned controversial in the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fabio Silva was deemed to have dived by ref John Beaton under an Alistair Johnston tackle but a summoning to the monitor had him changing his mind. James Tavernier pulled a Rangers goal back and just as Abdallah Sima had levelled things up, Adam Idah had put Celtic ahead again.

Rabbi Matondo’s curling screamer in stoppage time was a fitting end to a game that had just about everything. It’s got the world talking as Celtic remain top by a point but Rangers hold a game in hand. Here’s how the derby was reported around the world.

RTHK (Hong Kong)

“Rangers staged a pulsating fightback from two goals down to snatch a dramatic 3-3 draw against Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic as the title race ignited on Sunday. There was a sting in the tale in stoppage time as Matondo curled a superb strike past Hart into the top corner from 20 yards. Passions boiled over at the final whistle as players from both sides briefly clashed in a row that sets the stage for a thrilling title denouement.”

The West Australian (Australia)

“Late equalisers from Abdallah Sima and Rabbi Matondo have secured a thrilling comeback for Rangers as they held Celtic to a 3-3 draw in Scotland's 'Old Firm' derby. The shared points mean Rangers now have 74 from 31 matches in the Scottish Premiership, just a point behind champions Celtic, who have played a game more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Celtic, who were managed to a runaway title win by Ange Postecoglou last season before the Australian's move to Tottenham, took the lead 21 seconds into Sunday's contest. James Tavernier was too slow to react to a long ball and Daizen Maeda ran up from behind him to finish from the edge of the box. Matt O'Riley then doubled Celtic's lead from the penalty spot in the 34th minute.

“Rangers struck back 10 minutes after the restart when Fabio Silva went down in the Celtic box, leading to a penalty which Tavernier fired into the top-left corner. Although the hosts equalised in the 86th minute through Sima, Rangers led again 71 seconds later when Adam Idah found the net. But substitute Matondo got Rangers even again in the 93rd minute, bringing the Ibrox Stadium back alive.”

NTV Spor (Turkey)

“The Old Firm derby in Scotland witnessed a crazy match. Even though 6 goals were scored in the match where Rangers hosted Celtic, they did not win.”

L’Equipe (France)

“In a match full of twists and turns, Glasgow Rangers ended up snatching a draw on Sunday against Celtic (3-3) and remain in the race for the title of Scottish champion. Spectators of the derby between Glasgow Rangers and Celtic Glasgow witnessed a totally crazy encounter. While Celtic appeared to be heading for a quiet victory, their opponent eventually managed to share the points. Nothing more will be marked and the suspense remains for the attribution of the title. Rangers, still one point behind Celtic in the standings, have one game less than their illustrious opponent.”

El Carabobeño (Venezuela)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A goal by Rabbi Matondo in added time deprived Celtic of victory in the Scottish classic and gave a point to Rangers (3-3), who have the lead in the competition within reach, which, for the moment, their rival maintains with one point and one more game played. Everything pointed to a final 2-2 but the turmoil of the clash had only just begun. Celtic went for the win, regaining dominance on the scoreboard with Adam Idah's goal that made it 2-3 in the 88th minute. But even so, victory eluded them because in added time Robbi Matondo avoided defeat for the team by Philip Clement.”

Kicker (Germany)