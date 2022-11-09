A cagey affair is expected when the two sides come head-to-head at Ibrox.

With pressure rising enormously on manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Rangers must bounce back from their 2-1 Scottish Premiership defeat to St Johnstone when they take on Hearts at Ibrox.

The Light Blues boss has come under increasing scrutiny from supporters due to his side’s underwhelming run of form both domestically and in European competition. Goals from James Brown and Nicky Clark condemned the Gers to a shock loss in Perth, despite a late reply from captain James Tavernier.

Any further dropped points over their next two fixtures could prove detrimental to not on Van Bronckhorst’s managerial position, but also to their title bid.

They face a Hearts team full of renewed confidence having moved up to fourth spot in the table after back-to-back league victories over Ross County and Motherwell, ending their recent malaise under Robbie Neilson.

A 3-2 victory over the Steelemen at Tynecastle was made all the more impressive after Jorge Grant was sent off in the first-half and travelling supporters will be optimistic they can leave Govan with a positive result.

Despite their Europa Conference League journey coming to an end, the Jambos will have their eyes firmly fixed on springing a further shock against an opponent relatively low on confidence at present.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

Where is the game taking place & what time does the match kick-off?

Who: Rangers vs Hearts

What: Scottish Premiership

Where: Ibrox Stadium, Govan

When: Wednesday, November 9th – kick-off 7.45pm (UK time)

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

No, unfortunately the game will not be broadcast live. International subscribers can stream the game through their RangersTV package. Fans in the UK and Ireland will be able to listen to live audio.

BBC Sportsound will also provide online and radio updates throughout the match, with Sportscene highlights on from 10.40pm.

What are the latest match odds?

RANGERS 1/4 | DRAW 11/2 | HEARTS 17/2

*Odds from BET365 correct at time of writing*

Who are the match officials?

Referee John Beaton has been selected by the SFA to take charge of the fixture. He will be assisted by Graeme Stewart and David Roome, with Steven Kirkland named as the fourth official. David Munro is the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

What’s the team news ahead of Rangers vs Hearts?

Giovanni van Bronckhorst confirmed attacking midfielder Alex Lowry is fit but will not be included in the matchday squad to face Hearts, while winger Fashion Sakala has been ruled out after sustaining a minor muscle issue at the weekend.

The Zambian faces a week on the sidelines, meaning he will not feature until after the World Cup break, joining Ridvan Yilmaz, Filip Helander, Connor Goldson, Ianis Hagi, Ryan Jack, Tom Lawrence, John Souttar and Kemar Roofe on the club’s treatment table.

Sakala’s absence could present Scott Wright with an opportunity to impress on the right-hand side, while Rabbi Matondo and Scott Arfield are also pushing for a starting berth.

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson was boosted by the return of Australian defender Kye Rowles against Motherwell after a long-term injury but midfielder Jorge Grant serves a suspension after picking up a straight red card in Sunday’s victory.