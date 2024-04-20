Rangers vs Hearts injury latest: One Ibrox star touch and go as lengthy line of aces out is formed

Rangers and Hearts go head to head on Scottish Cup semi-final business.

By Ben Banks
Published 20th Apr 2024, 17:00 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2024, 17:07 BST

Both Rangers and Hearts don’t have their injury issues to seek when facing off in Scottish Cup semi-final action.

The Jambos have a quartet of stars ruled out while one Ibrox star is touch and go for the Hampden battle, alongside a host of teammates who are not featuring with long-term blows. This last four clash is a repeat of the League Cup semi-final which Rangers won 3-1. Hearts will be keen to secure a different result.

Rangers manager Philippe Clement said: "It's always exciting to play a semi-final and be close to a final, to play at Hampden too. We had a good experience there, and you're two games away from a trophy. What is the feeling among the squad? Hungry. There is a desire to have a new game and prove themselves. It's what I expect. We will play our own game, believe in ourselves, and show our qualities.

Here are the latest injury outs and doubts for Rangers and Hearts ahead of battle at Hampden.

Back training and working on his fitness after a hamstring injury.

1. Liam Boyce (Hearts): Out

Back training and working on his fitness after a hamstring injury.

The defender has been ill but could be ready to play some part on Sunday

2. Leon Balogun (Rangers): Doubt

The defender has been ill but could be ready to play some part on Sunday

Knee surgery has effectively ended the defender's campaign

3. Craig Halkett (Hearts): Out

Knee surgery has effectively ended the defender's campaign

Muscle problem is keeping the winger sidelined

4. Oscar Cortes (Rangers): Out

Muscle problem is keeping the winger sidelined

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Philippe ClementIbrox

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.