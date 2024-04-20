Both Rangers and Hearts don’t have their injury issues to seek when facing off in Scottish Cup semi-final action.
The Jambos have a quartet of stars ruled out while one Ibrox star is touch and go for the Hampden battle, alongside a host of teammates who are not featuring with long-term blows. This last four clash is a repeat of the League Cup semi-final which Rangers won 3-1. Hearts will be keen to secure a different result.
Rangers manager Philippe Clement said: "It's always exciting to play a semi-final and be close to a final, to play at Hampden too. We had a good experience there, and you're two games away from a trophy. What is the feeling among the squad? Hungry. There is a desire to have a new game and prove themselves. It's what I expect. We will play our own game, believe in ourselves, and show our qualities.
Here are the latest injury outs and doubts for Rangers and Hearts ahead of battle at Hampden.
