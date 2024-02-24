What was billed pre-match as a potential banana skin proved to be one of Rangers' easiest wins in 2023-24 against an in-form Hearts side. Goals from Mohamed Diomande, Oscar Cortes, Fabio Silva and a Cyriel Dessers brace ensured an emphatic 5-0 win at Ibrox.

More importantly, the Gers cemented their lead at the top of the Premiership table. Rangers have opened up a five-point cushion, with Celtic set to take on Motherwell tomorrow.

Hearts arrived at the league leaders having won nine of their previous 10 outings - drawing the other - and many tipped Rangers to slip up against Steven Naismith's side. However, those naysayers were dispelled after just two minutes when Diomande broke the deadlock.

The floodgates then opened as Philippe Clement's side ran riot on a pulsating Glasgow afternoon. Bookmakers are beginning to slash odds on the title returning to Ibrox as Rangers continue to steamroll the division.

That is seven wins on the bounce for the Teddy Bears since the Old Firm defeat in December. While the forwards stole the headlines, a sturdy Gers backline also kept Jambos dangerman Lawrence Shankland - leading the charge in the goalscorers charts - quiet.

Here are your player ratings from the 5-0 rout over Hearts - courtesy of WhoScored.com. Do these seem a little low?

1 . Jack Butland - 7.6

2 . James Tavernier - 7.9

3 . Connor Goldson - 7.9

4 . John Souttar - 8.2