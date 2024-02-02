Rangers welcome rock-bottom Livingston to Ibrox on Saturday afternoon aiming to keep the pressure on rivals Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Philippe Clement's side took the opportunity to apply more weight on the Hoops' shoulders by defeating St Mirren 1-0 in the early kick-off last weekend, courtesy of Cyriel Dessers' expertly taken first-half goal. That briefly cut the gap to just two points at the league summit before Celtic responded by edging past Ross County by the same scoreline.

The Gers still have a game in hand to play at a later date but focus is now firmly on facing a struggling Livi side already cut adrift at the foot of the table. As things stand, David Martindale's signed look resigned to relegation after losing 20 of their 23 league games to date.

Martindale's job is firmly in the spotlight ahead of the trip to Govan, having often complained about the lack of funds available for him to spend in the transfer market. They are currently six points behind second bottom Ross County and eight adrift of St Johnstone who sit just outside the drop zone.

Ahead of Saturday's clash, GlasgowWorld has rounded up all of the injury absences and latest team news including 11 ruled out and three rated doubts for Rangers and Livingston.

1 . DOUBT: Mohamed Diomande (Rangers) Hasn't played a competitive match since the end of November so it's likely the midfielder will be eased into his new surroundings. Photo: Kirk O'Rourke/Shutterstock

2 . OUT: Cristian Montano (Livingston) Facing the prospect of at least a month on the sidelines. The versatile left-sided defender was forced off in the first half of the Scottish Cup win over Raith Rovers with a hamstring issue.

3 . OUT: Danilo (Rangers) Still out with damaged medial ligaments and Clement has stated "we won't risk his return for the sake of a few weeks". Has been posting videos of his recovery on social media to update supporters.