Rangers were stunned on home soil 2-1 by Motherwell as Philippe Clement's men blew the chance to go five points clear at the top of the Premiership.

An early Theo Bair strike handed the Well an unlikely lead to send shockwaves around Ibrox. Despite plenty of pressure, it took until the hour mark for James Tavernier to level from the spot.

Fabio Silva was brought down by Alan Muir - and Tavernier made no mistake from the resulting penalty. However, disaster struck 15 minutes from time when Dan Casey buried home from close range.

Gers huffed and puffed but, ultimately, failed to break the Motherwell backline down. An unlikely defeat has shaken up the Premiership - handing the advantage to bitter rivals Celtic.

Rangers remain top but will be watching from the behind the settee when the Hoops travel to hearts tomorrow afternoon. Here are your Gers player ratings from today - courtesy of WhoScored.com.

1 . Jack Butland 6.0

2 . James Tavernier 7.9

3 . Connor Goldson 7.1

4 . John Souttar 6.5