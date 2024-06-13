Rangers will 'listen' to £8m transfer offers for two stars as one factor leaves unanswered question
The Rangers futures of Connor Goldson and James Tavernier could come under serious scrutiny if a bid of around £8m arrives.
That’s according to former right-back Alan Hutton, who has weighed in on Saudi Arabian interest in the pair. Steven Gerrard is said to want both of them at Al Ettifaq, having worked with the pair during his time at Ibrox, where he managed them through a Premiership title win.
Current boss Phillipe Clement is undergoing a big summer rebuild and the long-serving pair’s place in it all has been put under review in some quarters. According to Hutton, with both players in their 30s, that is something that could come into play.
That could lead to bids in the region of £8m per star forcing Rangers to have a serious think, in his opinion. He told Football Insider: “If a decent offer comes in, Rangers are going to listen to it.
“Tavernier and Conor Goldson have been incredible for the club with the stats Tavernier has put on the board and Goldson’s impressive displays. Money talks. If a decent bid for the two of them comes in then they’ll look at it.
“It’s a hard one to put a figure on. It could be close to £10million for both, maybe it’s under that and it’s going to be £8million.
“I don’t really know how they’re going to figure that out with their ages and different things, but the quality is definitely there. It’s going to be an interesting one.”
