The VAR audio transcript was released in full earlier today and Rangers have issued their response to the SFA’s admission of error

Rangers have credited the Scottish FA for their transparency after admitting to a major VAR error in Sunday’s Premier Sports Cup final - but have branded the flashpoint “damaging for the credibility of Scottish football.”

Angry Ibrox chiefs slammed the SFA and were left seeking answers after referee John Beaton decided not to award the Gers a penalty when Vaclav Cerny was fouled by Celtic defender Liam Scales. A free-kick was given for a foul in extra-time but VAR official Alan Muir did not intervene, despite TV replays showing Cerny’s foot on the line of the penalty area.

Now, the club have responded to the SFA’s admission after Head of Referee Operations Willie Collum confessed the wrong decision was made by expressing huge disappointment that the incident occured in a showpiece final at Hampden.

Celtic defender Liam Scales challenge on Rangers winger Vaclav Cerny that has caused so much controversy | Screenshot

A club spokesperson said: “Rangers FC notes the Scottish FA’s admission of an officiating failure following the non-award of a penalty to Rangers in Sunday’s Premier Sports Cup final and welcomes the transparency from the Scottish FA.

“However, for such a failure to occur during one of Scotland’s showcase matches is not only hugely disappointing for the club and its supporters, but also damaging for the credibility of Scottish football more widely.

“We acknowledge the Scottish FA’s determination to use this and other decision-making failures as opportunities to drive improvements in officiating standards.

“As a club, we will continue to engage with the Scottish FA in an attempt to improve officiating standards for the benefit of all clubs in Scotland.”