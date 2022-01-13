Both centre-backs have been targeted by Light Blues boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst this month

Rangers look to have won the race to sign Hearts defender John Souttar after fending off interest from various English Championship clubs.

The Ibrox club are edging closer to securing a Bosman deal for the Jambos centre-back, who has been one of manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s main targets this month.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GlasgowWorld understands the Light Blues have tabled a lucrative pre-contract deal to Souttar and the Scotland international now appears likely to snub interest from a host of clubs south of the border.

John Souttar is wanted by both Sheffield United and Rangers: Craig Foy / SNS Group

The 25-year-old is said to have held talks with Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield United in recent days but his preferred option is seemingly to remain in Scotland, with Ibrox his likely destination.

Van Bronckhorst, who collected his Premiership ‘Manager of the Month’ award for December, has been eager to strengthen his defensive line amid doubts over the long-term futures of Connor Goldson, Leon Balogun and Nikola Katic.

Rangers have also received a boost in their pursuit of Vitesse Arnhem captain Danilho Doekhi after reports in the Netherlands claim PSV Eindhoven, one of several European clubs tracking the centre-back, set to turn their attention elsewhere.

According to ED, the Dutch giants are no longer planning an approach for the former Ajax youth player, who is out of contract in the summer.

Doekhi has impressed in the Eredivisie this season but Vitesse have made it clear that he can only leave for Glasgow in January if Rangers stump up the club’s asking price of £2million.

Danilho Doekhi has confirmed interest from Rangers. (Photo by Broer van den Boom/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

Van Bronckhorst is hopeful of clinching his countryman on a pre-contract but the Ibrox board will need to shell out some of the record breaking transfer fee they recouped from the sale of Nathan Patterson to Everton if they want to sign Doekhi this month.

Meanwhile, Gers midfielder Joe Aribo helped Nigeria secure a 1-0 win over Egypt in their opening African Cup of Nations match.