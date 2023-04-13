The 52-year-old was pictured throwing his head into the back of Celtic women’s manager Fran Alonso shortly after the full-time whistle.

Rangers women’s coach Craig McPherson has been handed a six-match ban by the Scottish Football Association for headbutting Celtic manager Fran Alonso last month.

The incident took place after the Hoops had scored a late equaliser to secure a 1-1 Old Firm draw in the Scottish Women’s Premier League on 27 March at Broadwood Stadium.

Advertisement

Advertisement

McPherson, approached Alonso before proceeding to throw his head into the back of the Spanaird. The 52-year-old offered a “full an unreserved apology” for his action towards Alonso in a statement last week and admitted he “severely let himself, the team and the club down” and would “accept in full” any forthcoming punishment.

Rangers women’s assistant coach Craig McPherson headbutts Celtic manager Fran Alonso

Rangers first-team manager Michael Beale described the post-match flashpoint as “out of character” for McPherson, who admitted breaching SFA disciplinary rule 77 which states team staff “shall, at all times, act in the best interests of association football” and prohibits the use of violent conduct, serious foul play, threatening, abusive, indecent or insulting words or behaviour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As a result, McPherson will now serve an immediate six-game suspension, ensuring misses the majority of Rangers eight remaining games as last season’s champions look to close the gap on leaders Glasgow City and second-placed Celtic at the top of the table.