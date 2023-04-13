Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Over 140,000 rooms for £38 or less made available by Travelodge
2 hours ago Drake Bell: Nickelodeon star ‘is safe’ after police appeal for help
4 hours ago John Mayer is bringing his solo acoustic tour to Glasgow
5 hours ago Arcturus: New Covid variant found in UK
5 hours ago Crown Jewels to be displayed across UK landmarks
6 hours ago Fashion designer Dame Mary Quant has died aged 93

Rangers women’s coach Craig McPherson handed six-match ban by Scottish FA after derby headbutt incident

The 52-year-old was pictured throwing his head into the back of Celtic women’s manager Fran Alonso shortly after the full-time whistle.

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 13th Apr 2023, 18:13 BST

Rangers women’s coach Craig McPherson has been handed a six-match ban by the Scottish Football Association for headbutting Celtic manager Fran Alonso last month.

The incident took place after the Hoops had scored a late equaliser to secure a 1-1 Old Firm draw in the Scottish Women’s Premier League on 27 March at Broadwood Stadium.

McPherson, approached Alonso before proceeding to throw his head into the back of the Spanaird. The 52-year-old offered a “full an unreserved apology” for his action towards Alonso in a statement last week and admitted he “severely let himself, the team and the club down” and would “accept in full” any forthcoming punishment.

Most Popular
Rangers women’s assistant coach Craig McPherson headbutts Celtic manager Fran AlonsoRangers women’s assistant coach Craig McPherson headbutts Celtic manager Fran Alonso
Rangers women’s assistant coach Craig McPherson headbutts Celtic manager Fran Alonso

Rangers first-team manager Michael Beale described the post-match flashpoint as “out of character” for McPherson, who admitted breaching SFA disciplinary rule 77 which states team staff “shall, at all times, act in the best interests of association football” and prohibits the use of violent conduct, serious foul play, threatening, abusive, indecent or insulting words or behaviour.

As a result, McPherson will now serve an immediate six-game suspension, ensuring misses the majority of Rangers eight remaining games as last season’s champions look to close the gap on leaders Glasgow City and second-placed Celtic at the top of the table.

Caitlin Hayes had rescued a point for Celtic with the last kick of the match before the incident occured as both sets of players and staff were shaking hands.

Related topics:CelticScottish Football