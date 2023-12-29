Rangers XI the last time they BEAT Celtic at Celtic Park in 2020

The 438th Old Firm derby is set to commence on Saturday, December 30 - it has been some time since the Light Blues last won a game at Celtic Park. As such, we've put together a gallery of the last time they did so, all the way back in 2020.

Rangers have seen many players come and go since then - however, many of their key players still remain cornerstones of their team. Among them are James Tavernier, Connor Goldson and Borna Barisic. Plenty of others have since moved on, however - let's take a look at who they are.