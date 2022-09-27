Rangers youngster explains how he can learn from Northern Ireland star Steven Davis

Charlie McCann has plenty of admiration for his fellow countryman and has set his sights on winning a full senior cap after making his Gers debut.

Rangers' Charlie McCann celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during a pre-season friendly match at Bloomfield Road, Blackpool.

Rangers youngster Charlie McCann admits team mate and fellow countryman Steven Davis is the perfect role model to learn from as he looks to build on his starting debut for the first-team.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder was handed his first start by Giovanni van Bronckhorst in the 2-1 Scottish Premiership victory over Dundee United earlier this month.

He then played the full 90 minutes for Northern Ireland’s Under-21s in their 3-1 defeat to Scotland last Thursday, three months after he was included in Ian Baraclough’s senior squad in the summer.

Steven Davis during the UEFA Nations League League C Group 2 match between Northern Ireland and Kosovo at Windsor Park

McCann hopes to use the experience as a springboard going forward after being exposed to first-team action and revealed veteran midfielder Davis, who is Northern Ireland’s all-time record appearance holder with 139 caps, continues to play a leading role in his development.

He said: “I look up to and admire Steven Davis. I know it sounds a bit of a cliche because he is from Northern Ireland too, but he’s a very good player.

“There are a lot of aspects I want to learn from him. Davo is the perfect idol and role model.

“All the lads and staff at Rangers help me every day in training, but Steven is the person I can larn from. There are similarities in the way he plays and I want to play.

“In training he helps me and gives me a lot of advice and pointers in terms of what I can do.”

McCann made his senior debut for the Ibrox club as a substitute in the Scottish Cup win over League Two side Annan Athletic at Galabank back in February, having starred for the club’s B team.

Rangers midfielder Charlie McCann made his first team debut in the Scottish Cup tie against Annan Athletic in February. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

His first outing at Ibrox against the Arabs may have came as a surprise but the Coventry-born player didn’t look out of place and will have been disappointed that he did not get on the scoresheet.

He explained tol the Belfast Telegraph: “I only got told I was playing against United on the day. It was a great experience, a dream come true, and hopefully I get more opportunities to play in the future.

“I’d like to think my chance has come at the right time. It was a nice reward for my hard work, but I also understand I’m still developing and need to progress.

“My plan is to work hard and hope that I will get more chances for both club and country. My next goal is to win a senior cap.