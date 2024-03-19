With the Scottish Premiership reaching the business end of the season, Rangers and Celtic are locked in a heated title battle. What is currently going on around the two Glasgow clubs?

A Rangers youngster is the subject of interest from multiple clubs in the Premier League - meanwhile, Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has praised an adaptable 'cover player' in his squad.

Rangers' Archie Stevens 'wanted' by several Premier League clubs

Rangers starlet Archie Stevens is a man in demand. According to a report from FootballTransfers, he is the subject of interest from Premier League clubs such as Nottingham Forest, Wolves, Brentford, and Brighton.

At the age of just 18, Stevens has his entire professional career ahead of him. He joined the Gers in 2022 - it's unclear how much they will require to allow him to leave the club.

Brendan Rodgers praises Celtic 'cover player' Tomoki Iwata

Every team needs a cover man - and Rodgers seems to have found Celtic's. Tomoki Iwata has been fulfilling this thankless task recently, but his efforts have not gone unnoticed.

Speaking to the press, Rodgers said: "With any player, it’s about getting a run in the team. He’s come in and done well in games when we have either moved Callum up or he hasn’t been available. That’s what he has been, a cover player for the squad. He’s done a really good job when he has come in. I’ve been really pleased with Tomo.

