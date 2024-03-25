All the latest news surrounding Rangers and Celtic right now.

The international break is still ongoing - club football has taken a backseat for the moment.

Nevertheless, let's take a look at what is going on around Celtic and Rangers at the moment. A former Rangers youngster has been offered a fresh five-year deal by Aston Villa - additionally, a trio of English clubs have been linked with a move for Celtic star Matt O'Riley. Another Hoops rumour has had a brutal verdict.

Aston Villa offer new 5-year contract to former Ranger Rory Wilson

Ex-Rangers starlet Rory Wilson joined Aston Villa in the summer of 2022 at the age of 16. Since then, he has grown from strength to strength - so much so that the Villans are readying themselves to offer him a new five-year deal at Villa Park.

This is according to a post on X from journalist Fabrizio Romano. He has set the U18 Premier League alight this season - as things stand, Wilson has scored 16 goals and has notched up a single assist in 13 games for Villa's U18 team.

Bernardo fee slapped down

Pundit Tam McManus reckons Celtic should only spend up to £2m on Paulo Bernardo. The Hoops are claimed to be keen on sorting a permanent deal for their Benfica loanee but are claimed to want to renegotiate the agreed fee of £6m. McManus reckons he's not worth even half of that fee.

He told PLZ: "On what I’ve seen so far? No, no. I would pay £2m, maybe two and a half or three at most. I wouldn’t pay £6.5m.”

Meanwhile, two Premier League teams and one Championship club - Brighton, Brentford and Leeds United - have all been linked with a move for Celtic star Matt O'Riley as the summer transfer window draws nearer, according to GIVEMESPORT. Celtic are prepared to face offers for the players - they rejected a £10 million bid from Leeds in January.