Steven Gerrard enjoyed success as Rangers but struggled at Aston Villa afterwards and has been out of a job since his dismissal late last year.

The former Liverpool star has endured a bumpy managerial road since leaving Rangers in 2021 on the back of a record-breaking season that included a Scottish Premiership trophy, back-to-back derby wins and Europa League success.

Gerrard went on to spend just under a year managing Aston Villa but was dismissed after winning just two of the opening 12 league games last term, replaced by Unai Emery who oversaw an almost instant uptick in Villain fortunes.

The Englishman could now be given another crack at English football with relegated Leicester City with the club considering replacing Dean Smith ahead of next season. Smith was appointed to replace the sacked Brendan Rodgers in April but could not lead the side to survival and endured a dramatic final-day relegation.

Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha and director of football Jon Rudkin held discussions with Smith last week regarding his future at the club as they look at other options who may be better fitted at the King Power Stadium.

Steven Gerrard is a leading candidate for the Leicester job according to bookmakers. (Getty Images)

Former Fulham and Bournemouth man Scott Parker and ex-Juventus midfielder Enzo Maresca, who is currently part of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City set-up, are also being considered according to The Daily Mail .

The outlet also reports that Gerrard has held talks with Leeds United after the Yorkshire club were relegated from the Premier League alongside Leicester and Southampton this year.