Record list of transfer fees paid by Rangers - where Mohamed Diomande ranks on all time list

We take a look at 21 of Rangers' most expensive transfer fees in history.

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 28th Jan 2024, 17:03 GMT
Updated 28th Jan 2024, 17:10 GMT

Rangers are one of the biggest clubs in Scotland - as such, they have paid one some of the highest transfer fees in the history of Scottish football.

Today, we'll be looking at some of the highest transfer fees that the Gers have paid over years. We will only be looking at figures that they paid to bring players to the club - any fees that were shelled out from other clubs to Rangers will not be considered.

There are some icons of Ibrox on this list, including Paul Gascoigne and Arthur Numan. Can you guess who the rest of them are?

The most expensive signing in Scottish football history. Scored 34 goals in 68 league appearances whilst winning one Scottish Cup and one League Cup. Currently the manager of Sogndal in the Norwegian top-flight. (Getty Images)

1. Tore Andre Flo -£12m (2000)

Michael Ball was a big money signing from Everton. His time at Ibrox was hampered by injuries but he was able to lift one Premiership title and one League Cup before departing for PSV Eindhoven in 2005. (Getty Images)

2. Michael Ball - £6.5m (2001)

Ryan Kent was a key player in Steven Gerrard's title winning team. Departed for Fenerbahce in the summer of 2023 but has struggled for first team football. (Getty Images)

3. Ryan Kent - £6.5m (2019)

Signed this summer from Feyenoord and fans hope he can become the talisman for years to come. (Getty Images)

4. Danilo - £6m (2023)

