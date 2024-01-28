Record list of transfer fees paid by Rangers - where Mohamed Diomande ranks on all time list
We take a look at 21 of Rangers' most expensive transfer fees in history.
Rangers are one of the biggest clubs in Scotland - as such, they have paid one some of the highest transfer fees in the history of Scottish football.
Today, we'll be looking at some of the highest transfer fees that the Gers have paid over years. We will only be looking at figures that they paid to bring players to the club - any fees that were shelled out from other clubs to Rangers will not be considered.
There are some icons of Ibrox on this list, including Paul Gascoigne and Arthur Numan. Can you guess who the rest of them are?