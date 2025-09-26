The former Sky Sports presenter has gone off on Rangers after their latest defeat.

Broadcaster Richard Keys has urged Rangers to bring an end to the tenure of Russell Martin in as fiery social media post.

The former Sky Sports presenter has been watching on over a brutal start to the season under the ex-Southampton boss. They lost 1-0 to Genk on Thursday night in their opening league phase game in the Europa League, with Livingston at Almondvale up next, as they sit 11th in the Premiership.

There are new owners in town at Ibrox in 49ers Enterprises and Andrew Cavenagh and taking to X, he believes Martin has blagged his way onto the wrong movie at Rangers where tough decisions now need made. A look to Bayer Leverkusen’s ruthless call to axe Erik Ten Hag after just a couple of games is being pointed to as inspiration.

Richard Keys on Rangers under Russell Martin

In 39 cutting words, Keys said: “There’s only one thing worse than a Board appointing a chancer who is clearly the wrong man - and that’s stubbornly hanging onto him. What are the owners at Rangers thinking? At least Leverkusen acted decisively to correct their stupidity.”

Mohamed Diomande was sent off late in the first half against Genk before Oh found the leveller after half-time. Martin said of the game: “I'm disappointed we lost. The red card changed the game a lot. I was looking forward to getting to half-time and getting a few key points across. We didn't look after the ball anywhere near well enough.

“We defended too deep but I thought we rode that out. We looked like we were getting a bit of control back but then [Mohamed] Diomande gets sent off. I asked them to be really aggressive after the sending off, not just try and defend for 45 minutes. Genk didn't cut us open, we weren't defending relentlessly. I'm frustrated, the red card changed a lot but I'm proud of the players in the second half.

Russell Martin on Rangers defeat vs Genk

"I think we should have had a penalty [for handball]. I don't think [James] Tavernier affects the defender. I thought when the referee went to the screen he was giving a penalty to us. The longer the game goes on, if we actually dominate the ball, we create a lot more. We'll get there.

"We had 10 men for a long time, I think Jack [Butland] only had two saves to make in the second half so the red card changes a lot. I thought we had some really good performances. The way the players train, the way they stuck together in the second half, the feeling in the training ground. I can't control. anything outside of that. We will work, learn from tonight but also have a bit of perspective then get ready to prepare and perform and win on Saturday."

Fans had protested against Martin prior to Saturday’s 2-0 win in the Premier Sports Cup against Hibs. Thousands of empty seats were spotted on Thursday night as some punters voted with their feet when it came to the current Rangers side.