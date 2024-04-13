Rangers will resume their quest to reclaim the Scottish Premiership title when they venture north to the Highlands to take on Ross County at the Global Energy Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Just four days on from their latest postponed league clash with Dundee at Dens Park, Philippe Clement’s side will embark on the near 400-mile round journey to Dingwall aiming to stay hot on the heels of leaders Celtic, who are in action at home to St Mirren on Saturday.
Their title destiny is still in their own hands following last weekend’s dramatic Old Firm 3-3 draw with Brendan Rodgers; Hoops at Ibrox. While the Gers preparations have been disrupted slightly for this game after seeing their game in hand called off for a second time on Wednesday, Clement will still be demanding his players take care of business.
County are currently languishing down in 11th place, four points from safety after finding themselves on the wrong end of a narrow 1-0 defeat at Europe-chasing Kilmarnock. Interim Staggies boss Don Cowie will hope to mastermined their first win over Rangers at the 24th attempt.
Clement could be set to make a couple of changes again this weekend, with one enforced in midfield due to January signing Mohamed Diomande requiring a minor procedure on his thumb. Issuing his latest squad update, Clement said: “He (Diomande) had in the Old Firm a bad contact, a small injury on the thumb. He needed an operation this morning for that so he will be out, not long but he will be out for the weekend. For the rest, the same players available like it was (earlier this week).”
Here, GlasgowWorld has rounded up the latest injury news from both camps:
