Rangers will resume their quest to reclaim the Scottish Premiership title when they venture north to the Highlands to take on Ross County at the Global Energy Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Just four days on from their latest postponed league clash with Dundee at Dens Park, Philippe Clement’s side will embark on the near 400-mile round journey to Dingwall aiming to stay hot on the heels of leaders Celtic, who are in action at home to St Mirren on Saturday.

Their title destiny is still in their own hands following last weekend’s dramatic Old Firm 3-3 draw with Brendan Rodgers; Hoops at Ibrox. While the Gers preparations have been disrupted slightly for this game after seeing their game in hand called off for a second time on Wednesday, Clement will still be demanding his players take care of business.

County are currently languishing down in 11th place, four points from safety after finding themselves on the wrong end of a narrow 1-0 defeat at Europe-chasing Kilmarnock. Interim Staggies boss Don Cowie will hope to mastermined their first win over Rangers at the 24th attempt.

Clement could be set to make a couple of changes again this weekend, with one enforced in midfield due to January signing Mohamed Diomande requiring a minor procedure on his thumb. Issuing his latest squad update, Clement said: “He (Diomande) had in the Old Firm a bad contact, a small injury on the thumb. He needed an operation this morning for that so he will be out, not long but he will be out for the weekend. For the rest, the same players available like it was (earlier this week).”

Here, GlasgowWorld has rounded up the latest injury news from both camps:

1 . Mohamed Diomande (out) - Rangers The January recruit was spotted with bandaged thumb at training on Thursday, with Clement revealing he had to undergo surgery after receiving a "bad contact" during last Sunday's Old Firm derby. Not expected to be out for long. Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group

2 . Ross Callachan (doubt) - Ross County Back on the training field this week having not made a competitive appearance since March 2023 due to a cruciate ligament problem. Might be a stretch to see him involved this weekend but never say never.

3 . Ridvan Yilmaz (doubt) - Rangers Left-back was absent for Rangers last two games owing to injury but is lacking match fitness. However, Clement earlier this week it would only be "a matter of days, not weeks" before he is back in contention, so there's an outside chance he might be included.