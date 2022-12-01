The Ibrox board will ‘try to back’ the former QPR boss in the January transfer window

Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson has given new manager Michael Beale assurances that the club will do everything they can to support him in the January transfer window.

The 42-year-old Englishman was named as Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s replacement earlier this week and has spent the past three days assessing his squad at the Gers training ground as he looks to identify areas of strength and weakness.

Having worked with several players during his previous three-year spell in Govan as part of Steven Gerrard’s backroom team, Beale admitted the club are always looking to improve the quality running through the team.

Michael Beale has taken the reins at Rangers, replacing Giovanni van Bronckhorst. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Wilson confirmed the Ibrox board will support their new boss if and when required. Speaking at a press conference during Beale’s official unveiling on Thursday, he declared: “We spoke about that over the interview process last week.

“Michael, first and foremost, wants to assess what’s here, probably about three quarters of the squad he knows very well. He’ll get to grips again with where the boys are at, as well as familiarising himself with the new boys. There are certainly assurances that if Michael wants to do something in the market then from the board’s point of view we will try to back that as much as we can as always.”

With SEVEN first-team players entering the final six months of their contracts, Beale could look to freshen up the squad after stating “there are a lot of interesting players out there” who might fit into Rangers player trading model.

He added: “I’ve come back in, I’m looking in the eyes and the energy of all the players and so far so good. We need to assess and be really honest with everybody about where their role is within the squad. We are always looking to improve.

“It is a club that has to because of the demands placed on it. We are always working and looking in the transfer market. If you look at the last couple of years, Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey came into the club as pretty much unknowns for very low fees. The conveyor belt is always in the background. What I think in this moment in time is if everyone is fit it is a very strong Rangers squad and naturally every single window you try to edge it on.”

Meanwhile, Beale has made a further addition to his first-team coaching staff with Jack Ade joining the club from Premier League side Liverpool as Head of Performance.

A club statement read: “Ade had been performing the role of Head of Elite Fitness Development and under-21 fitness coach at the Merseyside club, while he also has previous experience at Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Barnet and Watford.”