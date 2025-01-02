Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Man Utd star has been touted as a great Rangers fit as rumours are claimed to surround an Everton man.

Rumours of an Everton star joining Rangers have hit a major broadcaster - as the Ibrox club are told to sign a Manchester United man.

Philippe Clement’s side go into the derby with Celtic riddled with injury problems in defence. Goalkeeper Jack Butland and captain James Tavernier are just the latest blows with central defenders John Souttar and Leon Balogun already struggling.

Losing the derby on Thursday would leave Rangers with a huge task of trying to catch Celtic in the title race, a marathon that already looks daunting as they sit 14 points off the Hoops. Kris Boyd has been looking at what could be done in January via Sky Sports, and has noted there are rumours that Nathan Patterson could join Rangers.

He left for Everton in January 2022 but injury has hampered his progress. The main man he wants to see signed is Man Utd defender Jonny Evans. Boyd feels the central defender would add much-needed short term experience at Rangers. He said: "I think when you look at James Tavernier, he is injured for a couple of weeks as well.

"It was already a patched up back four with the injuries they have had. I just look at Rangers, I don't really see any leaders in there. I know there has been rumours of Nathan Patterson, but I can't help but think of somebody like a Jonny Evans or something, maybe until the end of the season.

“I remember we were like this in the past - and I know it is going back a few years. But you look at people like Ugo Ehiogu, sadly no longer with us, and Davie Weir arrived and not even just what they gave you on the pitch but off the pitch. It was the professionalism on a daily basis, how to live your life, how to train in that football environment.

"I just look at Jonny Evans and think - is that someone who could maybe [join], even for the next few months. He is obviously out of contract in the summer and I don't think he will stay there for much longer.

“But just that older experience, I think Phillipe Clement has spoken about youngsters coming in and developing them, even though it is a bit of a myth when you look at the average age of the team. A few experienced ones just to steady it on the pitch and round about the training centre.

“There is no doubt there is a few boys looking lost right now. They don't know if they are coming or going. Something has to change because it has not ben good enough."