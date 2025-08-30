Things went from back to worse for Russell Martin after Rangers’ defeat to Club Brugge.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Russell Martin is already facing calls to be replaced as Rangers manager following this week’s nightmare in the Champions League play-off.

The Light Blues were sent packing back to Ibrox after a humiliating 6-0 defeat in Belgium sent them crashing out of the tournament. A 9-1 aggregate defeat to Club Brugge marked an astonishing new low in what has been a less than convincing start to the Martin era.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tensions are rising among the Rangers fans and the pressure is already mounting on Martin’s shoulders. After their European disaster and a winless run so far in the Scottish Premiership, the Gers must now prepare to face Celtic, which could be a make or break clash for the manager.

Rangers Fan Advisory Board calls for Russell Martin dismissal

Following Rangers’ demotion to the Europa League, the Fan Advisory Board has issued a strong statement calling for Martin to be sacked as manager.

Taking to social media, the FAB acknowledged Rangers’ results in Belgium, which is ‘the latest in a line of unacceptable results and performances under the tenure of Russell Martin’. The 39-year-old has come under fire for ‘failing to build a Rangers team’ fans would ‘recognise as authentic’ in this new chapter at Ibrox.

“This is in stark contrast to the football philosophy we were promised – dominant football, aggressive pressing and relentless work off the ball, none of which has materialised,” the FAB wrote. “Irrespective of the result on Sunday, it is clear to us the manager should be replaced as a matter of urgency before our justified anger gives way to apathy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We appreciate the size of the task the manager took on and the number of new players introduced this summer, but Rangers is about winning consistently and we are not doing that often enough, nor showing credible signs that will change anytime soon.”

Pundit issues make or break Celtic verdict for Russell Martin

With confidence and support from the fans wavering, Martin must now try to navigate a mammoth Old Firm clash to make a statement with Rangers.

Celtic will make the trip to Ibrox on Sunday, which could be a make or break result for Martin, according to Tim Sherwood. The pundit and former Tottenham Hotspur manager weighed in on the unenviable situation at Rangers, suggesting that a defeat for the Light Blues could spell the beginning of the end for Martin.

“Well, a win against Celtic would help, double help. I mean, it’s the only rival up there,” Sherwood said on Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday (h/t Ibrox News).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But the way it’s going at the moment, you’d think there might be another team slipping in between them two this season.

“Celtic have dominated in recent years, I think it looks like they’re gonna do it again, especially after the start that Russell’s had.

“He’s managed to get a big job at Rangers. It’s a load of pressure, huge amounts of pressure, so I would suggest if he loses to Celtic, I think the walls will be surrounding him, and he’ll be a really huge problem for him to keep his job.”

In other news,