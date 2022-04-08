The Scotland international limped off in the second half of the Gers’ 1-0 loss in Portugal

Ryan Jack has eased fears over his fitness after the Rangers midfielder sustained a knock during last night’s 1-0 Europa League quarter final first-leg defeat in Braga.

The 30-year-old, who returned from an NINE month absence with a calf injury earlier this season, required treatment after hurting himself in a challenge during the second half.

Jack limped off just before the hour mark as fans took to social media to voice their concern amid growing fears the Scotland international could face another spell on the sidelines.

Rangers were unable to find a way to beat Braga goalkeeper Matheus as they lost 1-0 in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final in Portugal on Thursday night. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

However, Jack confirmed he was taken off as a precaution, insisting he will recover in time ahead of several massive games in the coming weeks.

He said: “I took a bang on my knee which is why I had to come off, but it is fine. I had ice on it straight away when I came off.”

Jack reacted angrily to being substituted as he kicked a water bottle and an advertising board while trudging off the pitch

He explained: “I was just frustrated at losing the game. We don’t like losing at this level and we are desperate to get to a semi-final.

“Obviously, losing the game the frustration was there, but hopefully we can channel that frustration next week.

“They weren’t putting us under too much pressure, they didn’t create many clear cut chances and over the course of the game I think it was pretty even.

“With the home crowd behind us, of course we believe we can turn it around. We can create a special atmosphere and a special result.