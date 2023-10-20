Scotland weather: SPFL confirm 6 football fixtures postponed due to Storm Babet

The Scottish Professional Football League has confirmed that several games have been postponed due to Storm Babet amid a red warning across the country. A statement reads: “The SPFL has been in discussions with clubs, Police Scotland and relevant authorities on the developing situation and after the red weather warning issued for Tayside, Aberdeenshire and Angus earlier today, it has postponed matches in the interests of safety.”

Calum Beattie, SPFL chief operating officer, added: “We have been in close contact with Police Scotland and our clubs and it’s clear that we continue to face very severe weather, particularly in the North East, in the coming days. We never postpone any matches lightly, but our discussions with the emergency services left us in no doubt that this was the correct decision.”