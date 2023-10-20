Scotland weather: SPFL confirm 6 football fixtures postponed due to Storm Babet

Register
Six football fixtures have been confirmed as postponed by the SPFL due to Storm Babet weather impacting Scotland

Paul Clarke
By Paul Clarke
Published 20th Oct 2023, 15:20 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 15:22 BST
The Scottish Professional Football League has confirmed that several games have been postponed due to Storm Babet amid a red warning across the country. A statement reads: “The SPFL has been in discussions with clubs, Police Scotland and relevant authorities on the developing situation and after the red weather warning issued for Tayside, Aberdeenshire and Angus earlier today, it has postponed matches in the interests of safety.”

Calum Beattie, SPFL chief operating officer, added: “We have been in close contact with Police Scotland and our clubs and it’s clear that we continue to face very severe weather, particularly in the North East, in the coming days. We never postpone any matches lightly, but our discussions with the emergency services left us in no doubt that this was the correct decision.”

The matches postponed across the SPFL include:

cinch Premiership

Aberdeen v Dundee

St Johnstone v Motherwell

cinch Championship

Arbroath v Raith Rovers

cinch League 1

Cove Rangers v Montrose

cinch League 2

Elgin City v Forfar Athletic

Stenhousemuir v Peterhead

