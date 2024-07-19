ScotRail issue travel warning to Rangers fans ahead of Man Utd glamour friendly

Rangers fans are seen during the Scottish Cup Final match against Celtic | Getty Images

The travel company are currently operating a temporary timetable which could cause issues for supporters

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers supporters have been issued an important travel warning ahead of this weekend’s glamour friendly with Manchester United at Murrayfield Stadium.

The Glasgow giants will face off against the 20-time English champions - managed by Erik ten Hag - on Saturday, July 20 at the home of Scottish Rugby’s 60,000-seater venue in Edinburgh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before the event, ScotRail has warned football fans travelling through to the capital for the match that train services will be extremely busy due to their temporary timetable. The travel company are expecting trains to and from Haymarket and Edinburgh Waverley to be crowded.

ScotRail has also advised supporters of both clubs to purchase their tickets in advance before travelling to avoid queues.

A spokesperson said: “This Saturday, Rangers Football Club take on Manchester United at Scottish Gas Murrayfield. Due to a temporary timetable currently operating, services will be very busy. To help avoid queues at the station, fans heading to the game should purchase tickets before travelling use mTickets.”

Manchester United kicked off their pre-season campaign with a 1-0 defeat against Norwegian side Rosenborg on Monday, with Ten Haag particularly critical of his side’s performance. The Red Devils also have friendlies lined up against Arsenal, Real Betis and Liverpool in the United States following Saturday’s clash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers boss Philippe Clement will hope his new-look squad can produce a statement win, having played out a goalless draw with Standard Liege before going down 2-1 to Dutch outfit Ajax during their pre-season training camp in the Netherlands.