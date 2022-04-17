The midfielder climbed off the bench to level the tie before Rangers went on to complete a stunning 2-1 comeback win

Rangers star Scott Arfield has dedicated their Old Firm Scottish Cup semi-final victory over Celtic to his sister-in-law and her family in a special tribute.

The Light Blues midfielder came off the bench to net the equaliser at Hampden Park before Carl Starfelt’s own goal in extra-time sent the Ibrox club into the final where they will face Hearts next month.

Fresh after their European exploits on Thursday night against Braga, Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side were forced to go the distance once again as they capped off a brilliant week.

Rangers' Scott Arfield celebrates scoring to make it 1-1 during the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic at Hampden. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Following back-to-back Premiership defeats against Celtic which saw them fall off the pace in the title race and increase the pressure on Van Bronckhorst to deliver silverware this season, this result left the Gers fans chanting the Dutchman’s name in sheer jubulation at the full-time whistle.

Goal scorer Arfield displayed a moment of class as he devoted their derby triumph to his sister-in-law after the sad passing of a family member just hours before kick-off.

Speaking on Premier Sports, the 33-year-old said: “This morning my sister-in-law lost her papa and he was a big Rangers man.

“I want to dedicate that to her side of the family and hope they are ok.”

Arfield heaped prasie on his team mates for mountaing a terrific comeback win but quickly highlighted it they have one final obstacle to overcome against the Jambos and get their hands on the Scottish Cup for the first time in 13 years.

He added: “It feels really good. It is a long time coming since we’ve been in this position.

“That was one hurdle that we’ve got over and there is another on May 21 that we wanted to set ourselves up for. That is the objective, to win as many trophies and competitions as you are in.

“We are delighted to be there. You always are. No matter what game. Obviously it is extra special when it is this sort of game, in this arena and this occasion.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst celebrates his side taking the lead in extra time against Celtic.

“You want to come on and play your part and thankfully Kemar (Roofe) took a bad touch and I got the goal.

“It’s always amazing and a great occasion when you play against Celtic. This is what attracts you to these two clubs is this sort of game. It’s amazing.